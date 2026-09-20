Disgruntled MKP members threaten not to vote over alleged list fraud

Some of the disgruntled MK Party members have threatened not to vote if action is not taken against those who were placed on the party’s candidate list fraudulently.

Angry party members staged a protest at a prayer meeting addressed by MKP President Jacob Zuma in Durban on Saturday.

However, Zuma denounced their protest as bad behaviour and kicked them out of the gathering but the affected MKP members ,who were mainly from eThekwini insisted on demanding changes, while others urged them to address the issues after the elections in November.

“This is not the person we elected to be our candidate but since he’s kicking us out, he must remain with his thugs. We came here so that Zuma can listen to us. We want him to listen to us and remove these people because their names added on the list fraudulently. We will only participate in the elections if they are arrested but if they are not arrested we will not vote,” says one of the affected MKP member

A group of angry MKP members have staged a protest over the party’s candidate list during a prayer gathering attended by party leader Jacob Zuma in Durban. The group started singing and waving placards before Zuma kicked them out of the marquee. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/MJO0og3Zuc — Zanele Buthelezi🇿🇦 (@Zanele_Shenge) September 19, 2026

MKP Secretary General, Sibonelo Nomvalo says they are confident that the anger over the candidate list will not discourage voters from voting for the party or hurt their chances of winning municipalities.

Nomvalo was speaking in Durban where the party participated in a prayer gathering organised by faith leaders.

Nomvalo says the party is addressing the complaints about the candidates that were included on the party list, he says they have already taken action after irregularities were discovered with the names submitted to the IEC in August.

“We are attending to the matter because we understand the impact it has on the outcomes on the 4th of November. Despite all these challenges we remain confident that we are going to take over especially in eThekwini where we are affected the most. There’s no doubt that the people are not going to lose confidence in the MK Party because they know that it’s the only alternative voice for black people in the country.”

VIDEO | Zuma kicks out MK Party members after candidate list protest