Disgruntled communities around Sefateng Chrome Mine near Burgersfort in Limpopo are protesting outside the premises of the mine.

The mining communities of Ga-Mampa, Ga-Phasha and Tjibeng are accusing the mine of failing to properly implement its social labour plans to develop the area.

They also say that local businesses are overlooked. The protesters’ spokesperson, Lesedi Maphakane, says Limpopo Economic Development Department, which which owns about 30% shares at the mine, has not created employment opportunities.

The department and the mine are yet to comment.

Maphakane says many people in the area remain unemployed.

“Sefateng as a state-led mining initiative should set a very good example in as far as the social labour implementation is concerned, Sefateng Chrome Mine fails to implement its obligations. The second aspect is that the Sefateng Chrome mine co-exists like any other mine with mining communities. There is no clearly defined relationship in as far as the interest of the unemployed constituency of the local business forum is concerned.”

In September last year, residents around the mine embarked on another protest.

They were accusing the mining company of failure to fulfil promises such as water provision, maintenance of streets, compensation for the loss of agricultural land and relocated graves.

Residents had protested for weeks trying to stop the trucks from leaving the mine.

Police have reportedly used rubber bullets to disperse the protesting mining communities mostly women outside the Sefateng Chrome Mine at Ga Mampa village in Limpopo#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/S0qLC5trL6 — rudzani tshivhase (@RTshivhase) September 3, 2021

-Additional reporting by Rudzani Tshivhase