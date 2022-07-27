Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) workers are calling for the payment of salaries to be discussed at the party’s upcoming policy conference.

Some workers allege that they have not been paid for two months.

They are holding a picket outside NASREC in the south of Johannesburg, where the ANC is holding its presidential gala dinner.

“We want our money” A group protesters has gathered outside the entrance of the Expo Centre in Nasrec where the ANC expected to hold its Policy Conference this evening. The protesters say they are Luthuli House staff members who are owed salaries.#SABCNews #ANCPolicyConference pic.twitter.com/uhgJAisnel — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 27, 2022

The party is expected to head to conference this week to discuss and review its policies ahead of its 55th elective conference in December.

ANC staff member representing the disgruntled workers Mandla Qwane says,” In the policy conference itself, delegates must discuss this matter to find a permanent solution and that’s what we are calling for. Even in the branches, in the provinces, in the regions delegates of the ANC, members of the ANC must discuss this matter as a priority matter and one of the issues that must be resolved as part of the renewal of the movement.”

Speaking about the picket, Qwane said, “The picket is intended to raise awareness especially those who will be coming in to dine and enjoy the wines and the food here. As they enjoy in that venue, there are families that are going to sleep without food and those families are families of members of staff who serve the ANC on a daily basis, who sacrifice their time, who sacrifice their energies, their skills and everything that they know to make sure that the ANC functions, to make sure that the ANC succeeds in all programmes, all activities and all organisational activities that the ANC engages in on a daily basis.”

Mvusi Mdala, another ANC staff representative shares more about the picket: