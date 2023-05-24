Parents of Brandvlei Primary School learners in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, have taken to the streets and are blocking the N14 with burning tyres.

They say learners at the school have been without water and electricity for more than a month. This has raised fears about a possible cholera outbreak as learners cannot use the school toilets or access drinking water.

Concerned parent, Lesego Mpolokeng, says they have engaged the district office and also written to the Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, but they are yet to receive a response.

“Learners will be writing tests soon. Now without water and electricity, this affects their learning. We want the MEC to come but we have gotten no response even from the district office. We’re going to block the N14 road until this matter is addressed.”