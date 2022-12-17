African National Congress Gauteng Chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, says discussions and trade-offs for the ANC’s top positions are still ongoing.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, Lesufi said provinces are still discussing where their alliances lie.
The final confirmation of nominations of the party’s top leaders is expected to take place later on Saturday.
Lesufi says no one should take anything for granted.
Ramaphosa cautions that divisions within the ANC are detrimental to the party