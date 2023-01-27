Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp called on his side to be disciplined in defence as they prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in an FA Cup fourth-round tie, weeks after a humiliating 3-0 Premier League loss to the same opponents.

Cup holders Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in a replay to set up a clash at Brighton, who have put three goals past the Merseyside club in both league meetings this season.

Earlier this month, Klopp said Liverpool’s league defeat by Brighton was their worst-ever performance during his time at the club.

”We always want to get better and that is what we will do. Brighton are in a really good moment, It was still the worst game I have ever seen of a team of mine, but that’s still the same thank God as we have played a few games since then.”

Since their defeat to Brighton, Liverpool have kept back-to-back clean sheets against Wolves and Chelsea.

Klopp opted to play a midfield three of Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic against both Wolves and Chelsea and the Liverpool boss said getting the midfield combination right would be essential against Brighton.

The German manager also provided a fitness update on his squad, saying Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will take a couple of weeks, then they can join the training.