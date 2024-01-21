Disciplinary hearing of Magistrate Nzimande set to start

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The disciplinary hearing of suspended KwaZulu-Natal Regional Court President, Magistrate Eric Nzimande is due to get under way in Durban on Monday. Nzimande is facing more than 160 charges.

He has been on suspension with full pay since 2018 amid a difficult investigation, as the Magistrates’ Commission has told Parliament. The charges include receiving payment for the appointment of acting regional court magistrates and sexual misconduct.

Retired Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Jeremiah Shongwe is due to preside over Nzimande’s disciplinary hearing before the Magistrates’ Commission.

The commission has previously told a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee that the investigation was hampered by fear of intimidation. Magistrate Nzimande who is also facing criminal charges is alleged to have elicited payment from at least five people for recommending them to be appointed as acting regional court magistrates.

Several media houses have made representations to report on the disciplinary hearings, which are normally held behind closed doors.