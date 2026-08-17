Disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen denied bail

Disbarred lawyer and fraud accused Peet Viljoen has been denied bail by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Viljoen is facing a total of 400 charges, including fraud amounting to over R 27 million.

This is in relation to the alleged fraudulent sale of 46 properties belonging to the Johannesburg Property Company in 2010.

The case has been postponed to September 4.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the ruling.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says, “As the state, we welcome the ruling by the court to deny Viljoen bail. You must understand that as the state, we initially opposed his release on bail because we indicated to the court that he was a flight risk because he doesn’t have any address in South Africa, as he has just been deported to South Africa, and the Magistrate agreed with us. The Magistrate said his release on bail might undermine public confidence.”

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Additional reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila.