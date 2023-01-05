The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says disaster management teams have been placed on high alert following weather warnings from the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The warning indicates that some parts of the province will experience disruptive rainfall that could lead to flooding.

The inclement weather conditions are expected to run into t Friday.

Cogta spokesperson in the province Nonala Ndlovu says, “The disaster management teams have been activated in a joint operation committee which will meet daily with all disaster management teams from municipalities to take stock of the situation as these rains increase the possibility of localised flooding in low lying areas, susceptible settlements, roads, and bridges.”

“Residents of uMkhanyakude, Ilembe and uMgungundlovu are urged to pay attention to the level 9 weather warning and take all the necessary precautions. A level 5 weather warning for disruptive rain has also been issued for uThukela, Zululand, uMzinyathi, Ugu and Harry Gwala districts,” added Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has issued a level 5 warning for widespread showers and thundershowers over parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Thursday.

The Service says that more than 50 millimetres of rainfall are expected which could lead to the flooding of roads and settlements.

In a separate statement, the eThekwini Municipality says disaster management teams and emergency personnel are on standby.

The eThekwini is among the areas expected to be the hardest hit, issued with a level 9 warning.

Orange Rain warning: KZN – 05 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/yWlq3IWRCo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 4, 2023

The eThekwini Municipality has urged residents in low-lying areas to be cautious as localised flooding persists.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says, “Our Mayor has instructed all our disaster management teams and emergency personnel to be on standby because of heavy downpours that are expected as from today. We are not taking any chances as a city that is very prone to natural disasters that are as a result of heavy rains. We are therefore appealing to members of the public to always work with us to minimise disasters. We will continue to communicate with the public in the event of new developments in this regard.”