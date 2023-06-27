KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements, Sipho Nkosi, says disaster management teams have been dispatched to Inanda, north of Durban, to assist communities who have been affected by storm winds and heavy rain.

The roofs of many homes have been blown away by the strong wind, while some houses have been flooded by heavy rains.

Residents have described the heavy wind as a tornado, but the South African Weather Service says they are investigating whether it was indeed a tornado.

Nkosi has visited some of the affected communities and says they will be assisting badly affected families.

“And I have to drive around and check and then mobilise resources of the state if there are any needs that are needed. That’s what I have to do,” he says.

Resident Bonginkosi Sithole, explaining what he saw, says, “We saw a strong wind blowing away roofs. Many houses are now left without roof. The wind was moving towards Orlando. We are shocked. We are now trying to assist people who have been affected by the storm.”

This comes as the weather service issues an orange level 6 warning for heavy rain along the South Coast. Affected areas include the Ray Nkonyeni, Umuziwabantu, Umdoni, and Umzumbe municipalities. Heavy showers are expected to last until tomorrow morning.