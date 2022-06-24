Political analyst Professor Dirk Kotze says directly electing the President will change nothing as far as state capture and corruption goes.

Among the recommendations in the final two parts of the State Capture Report is that a change to the Constitution be considered that would allow for the direct election of the President.

This could allow voters to remove a President if they are dissatisfied with his or her performance.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has in the past, charged that the African National Congress (ANC) MPs obstructed attempts in Parliament to hold then President Jacob Zuma and his executive, accountable for alleged fraud and maladministration.

But Kotze says it is not a straightforward matter.

“Directly elected Presidents, there are other advantages, but not this one [of ending corruption and preventing state capture]. For example, in the case of a President like what we have, there are two ways in which Parliament can deal with the President.”

“First of all, it is the motion of no confidence. A directly elected President … the motion of no confidence doesn’t exist. The second one is impeachment. When the President has violated the Constitution, and he is removed with a two third majority,” adds Kotze.

