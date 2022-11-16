A direct flight between Frankfurt in Germany and Mbombela in Mpumalanga is set to increase tourism numbers in the country. The inaugural flight landed at the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The Eurowings Discover is the first intercontinental airline to fly directly between the two cities. The airline is a subsidiary of the Lufthansa group.

The Eurowings Discover direct flight from Frankfurt, Germany has officially touched down at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport. #DiscoverMpumalanga#EurowingsDiscover #KMIAirport #BookingsOpen pic.twitter.com/O07gnIkyc1 — Mpumalanga Tourism (@Mtpatourism) November 16, 2022

Flight 4Y-142, after 12 hours in the air and a stopover in Windhoek in Namibia, Eurowings Discover flight touchdown at the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.

Eurowings Discover is a new leisure airline. The aircraft has 300 seats, including business class, premium economy and economy class.

The airline will fly three times a week between the cities all year round.

The flight is expected to bring huge economic spinoffs. And after a German tourist was killed near Kruger National Park recently, tourists are not deterred and their safety is guaranteed.

The Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport is pleased with the partnership and hopes to partner with more airlines.