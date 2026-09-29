Dirco demarches US ambassador to SA Leo Brent Bozell III

A senior International Relations official has confirmed that US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III has been demarched for a third time in nine months.

Bozell has been called-in to explain what the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) describes as “undiplomatic conduct.”

The official says both countries remain committed to resolving outstanding bilateral issues.

Earlier this year, Bozell III backtracked and apologised about remarks he made about the “Kill the Boer” chant.

He condemned the chant as hate speech at a Biznews Conference in Hermanus in the Western Cape.

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