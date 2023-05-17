The Director-General of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO), Zane Dangor has confirmed to the Parliamentary committee on International Relations and Cooperation that the investigation into the docking of Russian ship, Lady R at the Simon’s Town naval base in December last year, will go ahead.

The department was briefing the committee on preparations ahead of the BRICS summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a commission of inquiry will be conducted following claims by US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety that South Africa supplied Russia with ammunition.

Dangor elaborates, “What we can confirm is that the investigation will take place led by a retired judge and that is to ensure that none of South Africa’s domestic laws have been impugned by any actions. We don’t have any evidence at this stage that it has and no evidence has been presented thus far, but hopefully more clarity will be gotten once this investigation is concluded.”

Meanwhile, Committee Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo also reflected on the SANDF visit to Russia.

“We note the response from the Department regarding some media reports on the South African Defence Force having sent some of its leadership to Russia to exchange information that relates to military issues. So we note the response from the Department that it doesn’t have information on the matter and the full report can be received from the Department of Defence and Military Veterans.”