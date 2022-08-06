The Department of International Relations and Cooperation(DIRCO) has condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The attacks resulted in the death of over 10 people, including a five-year-old child, over the past 48 hours. Israel said the strikes followed an immediate threat from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

The department says the international community must ensure that international law is not violated indiscriminately, and urgently stop the Israeli occupation forces’ repeated attacks against civilians.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor have recently stated that South Africa is concerned about the continued human rights violations in the occupied territories.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says attacks that kill innocent civilians have no justification.

Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired rockets at Israeli cities on Saturday as fighting ran into a second day, ending more than a year of relative calm along the border.