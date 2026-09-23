Dimpane vows swift action, justice after KwaMakhutha mass shooting

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane has made an undertaking that police will get to the bottom of the mass murder of 11 people in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban last night.

A group of about 14 people were having a party in the Ziko area when at least three gunmen entered the yard and opened fire.

Dimpane appeared before Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee briefing MPs on the first quarter crime statistics for the 2026/27 financial year.

“I have issued an instruction that the 72-hour tracking activation be made in this regard. This comprises of a multidisciplinary team that will track this, including intelligence. This is unacceptable. Honourable chair, as well as honourable members, we will get to the bottom of this, and we will bring those that are responsible for the killing of these 14 people to book.”

Meanwhile, the Community Policing Forum (CPF) in KwaMakhutha is calling on government to expand the local police station amid concerns over drugs and illegal firearms in the area.

Police say they are not ruling out gang rivalry as a possible motive for the killings.

KwaMakhutha CPF chairperson David Mamba says an expanded police station will help with more boots on the ground.

“I think the major problem that we’re having at our area, especially KwaMakhutha and surroundings, is the illegal drugs, illegal firearms, as well as illegal drug shops. If our government would also maybe try and enlarge our police station in order to be a bigger station, maybe things can be better.”

-Report by Zalene Merrington & Celumusa Zulu