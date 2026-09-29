Dimpane to deliver SAPS’ presentation at National GBVF Inquiry

The National Inquiry into Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) under way in Johannesburg is expected to hear a report by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, during the first of the five-day-long inquiry, police came under heavy criticism from the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) as far as GBVF is concerned.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane is one of the SAPS’ top officials who are expected to table the police’s presentation.

During Monday’s presentations, the CGE delivered a damning report on the criminal justice system’s failure in addressing and tackling the national disaster.

The commission conducted a series of investigations, including interviewing victims, who revealed gaps in the criminal justice system

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission) chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva weighed in, saying the inquiry will probe systematic failures in the justice system further.

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