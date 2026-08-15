Dimpane says probe into Reiger Park cop killings ‘progressing well’

The Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane has given the assurance that the suspects in the killing of two anti-gang unit members will be apprehended.

The two officers were ambushed and shot dead on Friday last week, while conducting patrols in Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg.

They had responded to a shooting incident in which two local women were killed.

Speaking at the funeral service for Constable Siphiwe Sibeko in Springs, Ekurhuleni, Dimpane says that investigations into the killing of the officer and his colleague Constable Thapelo Tlomatsabe were progressing well.

Dimpane has also urged the community to allow officers to conduct their investigation, adding that violence against them is unacceptable.

“Investigations are ongoing and at an advanced stage. Yes, one suspect is behind bars, and we are determined to uncover the truth. This violence is an attack on the state, and those responsible will be brought to justice.”



The funeral of one of the two slain police officers is taking place on Saturday. The funeral of Constable Siphiwe Sibeko is being held in Springs, while the funeral of Constable Thapelo Tlometsane is scheduled to take place in Gedroogte village in Zebediela, outside Polokwane, on Sunday.

The officers were killed alongside two women. A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

VISUALS | Members of the SANDF and the SAPS pay a final tribute to slain police officer Siphiwe Sibeko at his funeral service in Springs. Sibeko was gunned down alongside two women and his colleague in the anti gang unit, constable Thapelo Tlometsane.

Credit: Pimani Baloyi pic.twitter.com/r2MIj1AxJJ — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 15, 2026

Police spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane says the two police officers paid the ultimate sacrifice in execution of their constitutional mandate to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

“Their deaths have left a profound void among the families, the SAPS family at large and the communities that they served, the Deputy Minister of Police Dr. Polly Boshielo and the Acting National Police Commissioner of the Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane will officiate the official funerals of the two fallen police officers in Gauteng and Limpopo province respectively.

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