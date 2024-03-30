Dimitrov battles past Zverev to book Miami final with Sinner

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dimitrov, the 11th seed, utilised his forehand to devastating effect throughout the match, making just three unforced errors to take the first set.

Fourth seed Zverev, however, regained some control in a tight second set, serving with accuracy to deny Dimitrov any opportunities to break before clinching the tie-break to level the match.

Dimitrov took his tally of winners up to 44 in the decider as he defended a break point and then took the lead at 4-3, before confidently settling the match on serve for his first win over Zverev since 2014.

“It was like a dogfight on both ends, we really went after each other,” said Dimitrov, whose victory will see him return to the top 10 for the first time since 2018.

“He upped his game in the second set, in the third set he also had a chance but I served well.”