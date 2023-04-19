Attempted murder convict and former husband to Lesedi FM current affairs presenter Dimakatso Folotsi, Mackenzie Ratselane, has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment for attempted murder, two of which were suspended.

The Bloemfontein Regional Court has also sentenced him to three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as two years for possession of ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently. He indicated through his lawyer Themba Diba that he wants to appeal his conviction.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Folotsi says she is not happy with the number of years that Ratselane has been handed down by the court.

Folotsi says she has accepted the outcome despite her reservations.

“I am just glad that finally we came to the end of this whole thing because I am going to be able to now focus or shift my focus to something else because honestly it has been a nightmare for myself.”