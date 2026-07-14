Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Diko claims ANC views diluted in draft Ad Hoc Committee report

ANC MP Khusela Diko speaks before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 17 March 2026.
  • ANC MP Khusela Diko speaks before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 17 March 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @JustSecuCluster
Zalene Merrington

African National Congress (ANC) MP Khusela Diko, serving on Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, has raised concerns about what she calls the dilution of some of their recommendations for the committee’s report.

The committee is investigating allegations of political interference in the South African Police Service (SAPS) made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, more than a year ago.

Committee members are busy compiling the draft report.

Diko says the views of the ANC are not accurately captured in the draft report.

One of these stems from the appearance of two MPs, Democratic Alliance member Diane Kohler-Barnard and National Coloured Congress leader, Fadiel Adams, to explain their possession of classified information.

She says they are resubmitting a recommendation with regard to this.

“If you read the draft report, it creates doubt about whether the information was classified or not, whereas in the evidence, it was clear it was classified. We made a recommendation to the ethics committee. Now, when you read the recommendation, it’s in very diluted terms.”

Meanwhile, the committee says its final report will contain observations, suggestions and recommendations of committee members.

More details in the report below: 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News