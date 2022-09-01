The Executive Mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality Khumalo Molefe has called upon residents of Signal Hill to not allow their socio-economic status to determine their future.

Molefe made the remarks at the home of Comrade Marathon winner Tete Dijana.

Dijana was welcomed during a string of activities in Mahikeng this morning.

Gallery of Dijana’s homecoming celebrations:

Molefe applauded him for his never-say-die spirit that saw him being counted among the best in the country,

“In their poverty, the Dijanas have produced a champion. In their poverty, the Mothibis and others, have produced a champion. You are not an ambassador of poverty. Poverty is just a condition. Now, let’s continue today, build on this foundation, to produce more champions in the North West, and tell the world that North West is back.”

Earlier, the Mahikeng Mayor said the rise of Comrades Marathon winner Dijana inspires confidence, not only among the youth and aspirant athletes, but also with local authorities to play their part in putting Mahikeng on the map.

Mayor Tshepiso Mphehlo was amongst those who are lining the streets in Mahikeng to welcome Dijana back home, after he won the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon.

“We’re really proud of ntate Tete Dijana and all other athletes who represented Mahikeng in the province at the Comrades Marathon. They have really inspired hope in our people and it charges us as the local municipality as well as government to work for people to give service delivery to our people. It says that we as the municipality we must give service delivery to our people. It also inspires hope to us in a hopeless situation and we can really say indeed God is really smiling upon Mahikeng and the province as well.”