Dignitaries start arriving ahead of President’s inauguration

Dignitaries have started arriving in the country ahead of the inauguration of the President of South Africa.

Most of leaders who will be attending the ceremony tomorrow are from the SADC region.

The heads of state and governments who will attend the inauguration are from different countries in the SADC region and leaders of the regional organisations in Africa.

The African Union (AU) will be represented by Commission chairperson Musa Faki Mahamat.

Cuba has sent its vice President, Salvador Valdés Mesa, while other countries around the world will be represented by their ambassadors and high commissioners.

🇿🇦 PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION 2024 ARRIVAL OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT 🇨🇺 His Excellency @SalvadorValdesM, Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, arriving at the OR Tambo International Airport for the Inauguration of HE Matamela @CyrilRamaphosa, President-Elect of the… pic.twitter.com/lRWmTTyjzo — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 18, 2024

