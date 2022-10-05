The Road Freight industry says the hike in diesel prices will hurt many businesses in the transport sector.

The Energy Department has announced that the diesel price will increase by between 10 and 15 cents per litre.

Whereas the price of all grades of petrol has decreased by between 89 cents and R1,02 cents a litre from Wednesday.

This marks the third consecutive month of decreases following increases experienced this year.

The price of paraffin will reduce by 82 cents per litre.

Truck Association of South Africa President Mary Padi says, “The cost of living is gonna go up, companies that we’re delivering for are not going to be prepared to increase the rates. The economy is not that strong at the moment, we’re coming from the pandemic, and the load shedding is affecting operations so there is quite a lot that is happening with the shrinking of the economy. There is already an increase in unemployment so this is just going to make matters worse.”

VIDEO: Automobile Association (AA) Spokesperson Layton Beard on fuel price announcement:

