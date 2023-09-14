Disgruntled residents of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, have blamed the escalation of crime in the area on the lack of police visibility. They claim the increased migration of undocumented migrants into the township is also a major contributing factor to the scourge.

Residents say they are fearing for their lives despite the government’s initiative of installing CCTV cameras in the area.

They say, while the initiative is welcomed as it helps identify criminals and leads to quick police reaction to criminal activities, it has not resulted in reduced crime.

Community leader, Scelo Shezi, said, “I think it is important for police to increase visibility in the areas where there is informal settlement, such as extension 13, because that is where most of the crime happens. And as a community, we will work with the police to ensure that whatever they want to do in order to work with crime, we work with them.”

VIDEO: Calm restored to Diepsloot after two days of violent protests



