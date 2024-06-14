Didiza voted National Assembly Speaker

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress’s (ANC) Thoko Didiza has been voted in as the National Assembly Speaker with an overwhelming majority of 284 votes of the 341 cast.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Veronica Mente got 49 votes.

There was a total of nine spoilt votes.

Proceedings in the NA below:

Earlier, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo acceded to a request from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the counting of the votes for the election of the Speaker be observed by political parties represented in Parliament.

The voting process was conducted through a secret ballot.

Justice Zondo asked all parties to assign one member to observe the counting process.