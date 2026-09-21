Didiza tells TRC Inquiry she has no recollection of 2006 meetings

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza told the TRC Cases Inquiry she was unable to assist the Commission without records, agendas or minutes of two alleged meetings she convened while serving as Acting Justice Minister in 2006.

Didiza said she has no independent recollection of the meetings, which allegedly took place about 20 years ago.

She appeared briefly before the TRC Cases Commission, which is investigating whether there was political interference or deliberate efforts to prevent the further investigation and prosecution of TRC-related cases.

Among others, Didiza appeared to respond to claims that she had convened a meeting at the home of the late Minister Zola Skweyiya, which was attended by several ministers and discussed the matter involving Reverend Frank Chikane.

Video: TRC Cases | Khampepe Commission of Inquiry | 21 September 2026