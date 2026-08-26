Didiza survives motion-of-no-confidence vote

The motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has been defeated.

The motion was brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) relating to Didiza’s decision not to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict application in the Western Cape High Court to halt the Parliamentary impeachment process against him.

During the debate in the House earlier today, EFF leader Julius Malema argued that Didiza has not shown impartiality and chose to prioritise her political party.

African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli countered Malema, saying there is a record to show Didiza acted speedily to implement the ruling of the Constitutional Court in May that an Impeachment Committee should be established.

Reading out the results of the vote, Deputy Speaker Dr Annelie Lotriet said: “Those in favour of the motion, 101. Those against the motion 282. The motion is, therefore, not agreed to.”

Also speaking during the debate earlier, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said they did not believe the threshold had been met for Didiza’s removal.

DA Chief Whip Glynnis Breytenbach said while they disagreed with Didiza’s approach on this matter and others, they did not believe that her removal was warranted.

“We will continue to challenge decisions that we believe are wrong. We will continue to insist that Parliament defend its constitutional powers. And we will continue to insist that the speaker act impartially, fairly, and independently on party political interests. But accountability does not require us to support emotions simply because we have criticisms of the incumbent. Our responsibility is to make a sober judgment about whether the threshold for removal has been met. We believe it has not.”

Meanwhile, the uMkhonto we Size Party (MKP) said Didiza had abandoned Parliament when she opted to abide by a ruling of the court Ramaphosa interdicted the impeachment committee.

MKP MP Philasande Mkhize said they support the motion by the EFF.

“Compliance with the order to establish the committee does not license abandonment of the committee when it comes under legal attack. Discretion exercised in favour for the executive at the direct expense of Parliament’s institutional standing is not discretion, it is dereliction. And when the Speaker forfeits her ability to be seen as an independent, she forfeits the confidence of this house to preside over it.”