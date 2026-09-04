Didiza rejects MK Party bid to remove Section 89 committee chair

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has rejected the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s (MK Party) call for the removal of Section 89 Impeachment Committee Chairperson, Makashule Gana.

The MK Party asked Didiza to review and set aside Gana’s election, arguing that the committee’s credibility had been compromised.

This is after the committee rescinded its recommendation of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela’s name as its evidence leader.

But Parliament says Gana’s election was conducted through an open, fair and transparent process and that the Speaker has no power to override the committee’s internal democratic decisions.

“The Speaker has considered the matter and has responded to Dr. Hlope clarifying that the election of Mr. Gana was conducted through an open, fair and transparent process and that the Speaker is not empowered to override the internal democratic processes of a Parliamentary committee, particularly where decisions have been taken firmly in accordance with the rules. The Speaker will therefore not accede to the request from Dr. Hlope to review and set aside Mr. Gana’s election as the chairperson of the committee,” says Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

VIDEO | Meanwhile, the Western Cape High Court hears the review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel report: