Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and ANC NEC member, Thoko Didiza has commended the ANC in Limpopo for increasing its gender representation when choosing provincial leadership.

She was speaking following the announcement of the newly elected leadership, at a provincial conference still underway in the province. Stan Mathabathe has been re-elected as the chairperson, while Florence Radzilani was chosen as his deputy. The position of secretary went to Reuben Madadzhe, deputised by Basikopo Makamu, while Nakedi Sibanda Kekana was named treasurer.

Didiza also praised the diverse ages of the delegates.

Gender Representation

“The ANC in Limpopo province pronounced themselves that this is the leadership that will take them forward. I want to commend the delegates for ensuring that we increase our gender representation in the senior leadership of our organisation. In the 2018 conference we only had one woman, comrade Florence, now our deputy and the treasurer of the province is a woman, which is really commendable.”, Didiza added.

Landslide victory for Mathabatha

Supporters of Stanley Mathabatha are celebrating in Polokwane after he was re-elected as chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo. It’s the third time that Mathabatha has been elected as chair of the ANC in Limpopo. He beat Dickson Masemola by 781 to 389 votes.

Mathabatha says the wide margin with which he won re-election shows the party’s unity in the province. Limpopo’s conference has been praised widely for how smoothly it has been been run. Mathabatha says in normal political discourse voices of dissent are always expected…

“The gap was a bit huge. That to me says the ANC is more united than divided in this province. That to me says most of the people, almost 80 percent of the members of this organisation, sees things in a particular way, and obviously, you’ll always have voices of dissent, that is a normal discourse, but you don’t then condemn them.” says the newly elected chairperson.

The ANC in Limpopo province elects new leadership:

The ANC’s 10th Limpopo Provincial Conference is expected to end on Sunday when party President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the closing address.