Didiza optimistic US visa restrictions will be resolved soon

National Assembly Speaker, Thoko Didiza, says she is optimistic that the issue of Visa restrictions imposed against certain South African leaders by the United States (US) will be resolved soon.

This week, the US announced visa restrictions that it says are against those who are responsible for, or complicit in the enactment or implementation of laws or policies that enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and/or the incitement of imminent violence against members of minority ethnic or racial groups in South Africa.

Didiza was addressing the Parliamentary Gallery Association.

“For me, foreign relations are about building relationships. I hope that, at an executive level, they will find each other on the underlying issues that have made the United States government to take the position it has taken, while also providing clarity where needed. That engagement has not stopped. It has been ongoing, and I am sure that our ambassador, the Honourable Roelf Meyer, will continue engaging with the US side.”

VIDEO | Meanwhile, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Parks Tau says he will blede meeting his US counterpart next week to discuss trade relations amid the Visa restrictions: