Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Didiza grants another extension to Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee

National Assemby Speaker Thoko Didiza.
  • National Assemby Speaker Thoko Didiza.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @ParliamentofRSA
Zalene Merrington

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has granted another extension to the Ad Hoc Committee looking into concerns of national security.

The new deadline for the report to be tabled is the end of next month, the last deadline was the 11th of September.

This would make it the sixth extension since the committee was established last year.

The committee completed its hearings at least three months ago and is now in the process of compiling its draft preliminary report.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explains, “The Speaker has indeed agreed to requested extension, meaning the committee now is expected to conclude its work, to make sure the report is ready by 30 October, for report to be tabled before a sitting of the National Assembly for its consideration.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News