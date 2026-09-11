Didiza grants another extension to Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has granted another extension to the Ad Hoc Committee looking into concerns of national security.

The new deadline for the report to be tabled is the end of next month, the last deadline was the 11th of September.

BREAKING | Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminality within the SAPS has written to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to ask for another extension. Committee Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane says they still have quite a bit to go through before… pic.twitter.com/CBAIpqWguQ — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 10, 2026

This would make it the sixth extension since the committee was established last year.

The committee completed its hearings at least three months ago and is now in the process of compiling its draft preliminary report.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explains, “The Speaker has indeed agreed to requested extension, meaning the committee now is expected to conclude its work, to make sure the report is ready by 30 October, for report to be tabled before a sitting of the National Assembly for its consideration.”