Didiza extends the life of the Ad Hoc Committee

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, has again extended the life of the Ad Hoc committee looking into serious concerns relating to national security, this time to mid-September.

It was established after last year’s allegations by KZN top cop, Lt-General Nhlahla Mkhwanazi, of corruption, political interference, and the infiltration of crime cartels in SAPS.

The committee’s lifespan lapsed after it did not meet its last deadline of end of July this year.

Didiza says the committee is revived in terms of the Assembly rule that dictates that if an ad hoc committee has not completed its task by the date set for completion, its deadline can be extended.

The committee has had several extensions.