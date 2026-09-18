Didiza calls for tighter security within Parliamentary precinct

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza says there’s an urgent need for security within the Parliamentary precinct to be tightened further.

Parliament confirmed that over the weekend that a man in his 30s was apprehended after unlawfully entering the precinct, compromising security.

Some parts of the Parliament buildings are being rebuilt after a fire gutted them in 2022.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Gallery Association on Thursday, Didiza said the recent development highlights concerning security issues.

“I think from the time when the arson happened, it became clear that there is a need to improve and strengthen our security. If you recall, when I made an input, I did say that this is a conversation that must be held between SAPS and ourselves because, as the national key point, SAPS has a particular role in terms of the perimeters of Parliament and its security. Again, you are aware that lately there has been another trespass, which indeed highlights the importance of that security,” says Didiza.

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