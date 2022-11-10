Team: France

Position: Coach

Preferred formation: 4-3-3 and 4-4-2

Age: 54

Didier Claude Deschamps is a French-born football manager, who has managed lot of clubs such as Monaco, Juventus and Marseile. In 2012, he was named as the new manager of the French national team taking over from Laurent Blanc. He is still the manager of France to date.

The French manager has lot of trophies in his belt as a player and coach.

Deschamps won trophies including Uefa Champions League, Coppa Italia, Uefa Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FIFA World Cup 1998, Serie A and other.

Deschamps won the FIFA World Cup as a player and coach.

He heads to Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to defend the world title. Players such Paul Pogba and Kante will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup and that has caused a lot of frustration and stress to Deschamps because he knows the quality he has lost in the middle of the park.

Deschamps favours a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, depending on the opposition, the nature of the game, the balance he wishes to bring to his midfield or the type of players he wants on both flanks. He won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia using the 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 formations.

France is regarded as on of the favourites to win the tournament, everyone is waiting to see how they going to approach the 2022 World Cup edition in Qatar.