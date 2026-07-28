Dialysis services continue at Charlotte Maxeke

The Gauteng Department of Health says patients receiving dialysis at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital have not been affected by recent shortages of critical medical supplies.

The department acknowledges that procurement delays resulted in temporary shortages of dialysis consumables. However, it says the hospital used emergency stock from other healthcare facilities to ensure the service continued without interruption.

According to the department, no dialysis treatments were missed or delayed.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Steve Mabona says new stock is being delivered, while measures are being implemented to strengthen procurement processes and prevent similar shortages in future.

“Measures are also being implemented to strengthen procurement planning, improve turnaround times and enhance supply chain management to minimise the risk of similar occurrences. The department is working closely with healthcare facilities and suppliers to safeguard the availability of essential medical consumables while ensuring patient care remains uncompromised across all provinces.”

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Story by: Zine Buthelezi