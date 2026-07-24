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Diale-Tlabela, taxi industry reach common ground, avert taxi strike

Taxis at a rank in Gauteng.
  • Taxis at a rank in Gauteng
  • Image Credits :
  • Santaco Gauteng
Horisani Sithole

Taxi operators in Gauteng have committed to working with Provincial Transport and Roads MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela to resolve the issue of operating licenses.

Diale-Tlabela met with both the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) in Pretoria on Thursday, where the two associations withdrew threats to go on a province-wide strike.

The meeting followed concerns raised by the taxi industry that their working relationship with the MEC had broken down.

GNTA Gauteng Chairperson Mpho Motsepe says, “We have found one another. We are going to work very hard. We are going to look into the schedules, as well as the operating licences that have been issued but have not yet been collected.”

“At the moment, remember, we were not seeing eye to eye, but we are definitely going to sit around the table and establish why some operating licences have not been collected. Then we will come up with resolutions to make sure that all approved operating licences reach their rightful operators on the ground”, he added.

VIDEO | Taxi associations cancel planned Gauteng shutdown

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