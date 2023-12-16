DHL Stormers lineup Springboks’ stars for clash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a significant lineup shift, the DHL Stormers have announced a formidable squad for their upcoming second-round Champions Cup clash against reigning champions La Rochelle from France. The highly anticipated match is set to take place this afternoon at the Cape Town Stadium.

The DHL Stormers, coming off a challenging 35-26 defeat to the Leicester Tigers at Welford Road in England last week, have strategically reintroduced World Cup-winning Springboks to bolster their roster. Mannie Libbok, Damien Willemse and Deon Fourie will all be returning to the starting lineup, injecting experience and expertise into the team.

Deon Fourie, who boasts a World Cup-winning background, will take the helm as the captain, leading the team in their quest for victory. The lineup also includes prominent figures like Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and fullback Warrick Galant, adding depth to the Stormers’ tactical approach.

The Cape side finds itself in a challenging group alongside formidable opponents such as La Rochelle, the Irish powerhouse Leinster, Sale, and the French outfit Stade Francais.