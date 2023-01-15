Emer-G-Med paramedics together with multiple emergency service agencies are currently in attendance at a light aircraft crash in the Nasrec area of Johannesburg.

Air traffic control has confirmed that there were only 3 people on board the aircraft.

All three occupants have lost their lives.

The South African Police Services are in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation together with Civil Aviation Authorities.

