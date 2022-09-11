Ekurhuleni Emergency Services worked throughout the night following a fire that broke out late Saturday at a well-known nightclub in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

At the moment, the cause of the fire that torched the thatched-roof building to the ground is not known. The raging blaze is believed to have started after 7pm and went on for most of the night as emergency services are still on the scene.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson, Erick Maloka says two people have been rushed to the hospital.

“Two patients were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital. The fire fighters are busy with the dumping down and as long as there are still operations it’s still not easy for them to start with investigations.”