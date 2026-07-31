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Detained Ugandan opposition figure is unconscious: Wife

Detained Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye gestures before he collapsed while attending a court session where he is on trial for treason, at the High court in Kampala, Uganda on July 29, 2026.
  • Detained Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye gestures before he collapsed while attending a court session where he is on trial for treason, at the High court in Kampala, Uganda on July 29, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Detained prominent Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who collapsed while in court on Wednesday, is unconscious ​and has been admitted to an intensive care ‌unit, his wife said in an X post early on Thursday.

Besigye, 70, collapsed in a court in the capital ​Kampala where he is standing trial for treason. ​He was taken away in an ambulance.

In a ⁠post on the X platform, Winnie Byanyima, who ​also heads the United Nations AIDS programme UNAIDS, said ​her husband had been admitted to an ICU at Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital.

“He is unconscious, unable to speak, ​and unresponsive even to a pain stimulus,” she ​said.

Government spokesperson Alan Kasujja did not answer a Reuters call for ‌comment.

Besigye ⁠has been in custody since November 2024 after he was detained together with his aide Obeid Lutale in neighbouring Kenya and both were repatriated to Uganda ​where they were ​subsequently charged ⁠with treason.

His lawyers, supporters and rights activists say that the charges are politically ​motivated and that his prolonged detention is ​part of ⁠an ongoing crackdown on opponents by long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni, 81, was declared winner of the last election ⁠in ​January although the results were ​rejected by runner-up Bobi Wine, who has since gone into exile in the ​United States.

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