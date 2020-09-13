[File Image] The 70-year-old pensioner lives with her granddaughter.

A destitute pensioner, who has been living in a dilapidated shack at Oakley in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, will now have a proper roof over her head.

The 70-year -old pensioner Idah Mkhatshwa, who lives with her granddaughter, has been given a house by the Mathibela Traditional Authority.

According to the pensioner, she endured years in the dilapidated one-room shack which serves as a bedroom, kitchen and living room.

The grateful Mkhatshwa feels that her dignity has been restored.

“Today, I am grateful … my heart is at peace. I was suffering in this shack. It was difficult during rainy days, I am so grateful.”

Minister Sisulu to hand over homes to Military Veterans

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu will be handing over houses to Military Veterans and at the same time issuing title deeds to the beneficiaries.

The aim is to provide accommodation to communities from the informal settlements, backyard dwellers and other communities within the Midvaal Local Municipality, Emfuleni Local Municipality and the City of Johannesburg.

SABC News reporter Nosipho Mncube is attending the handing over ceremony: