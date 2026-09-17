Deputy Speaker concerned about repeated Ad Hoc Committee extensions

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Annelie Lotriet, says they are concerned about the repeated requests for the extension of the Ad Hoc Committee looking into concerns of national security.

The committee is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

This comes after National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza granted the committee a sixth extension until the 30th of October.

Lotriet says that, while it is not the first time for committees to seek extensions, it cannot be that it is never ending.

“I would say that it is not the first time that we have these kinds of extensions. I recall that I was in the ad hoc committee for the Section 25 and Impeachment Committee of the Public Protector, and there were extensions. But it was always for a good reason … there should be an end because it cannot be extended unreasonably for all kinds of different reasons that do not really make a contribution to the actual outcome.”

Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee granted 6th deadline extension:



Security concerns

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza says there’s an urgent need for security within the Parliamentary precinct to be tightened further.

This comes after Parliament confirmed over the weekend that a man in his 30s was apprehended after unlawfully entering the precinct compromising the security.

Currently, some parts of Parliament buildings are being rebuilt after a fire gutted them down in 2022.

Didiza says the recent development highlights the security issues.

“I think from the time when the arson happened, it became clear that there is a need to improve and strenghthen our security and if you recall, when I made an input, I did say that, that conversation is the conversation that must be held between SAPS and ourselves because as a National Key Point, SAPS has a particular role in terms of the perimeters of Parliament and its security. Again, you are aware that lately there had been another trespassing (incidents) which indeed highlight the importance of that security.”

VIDEO| Ad Hoc Committee requests for another extension: