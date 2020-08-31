David Mabuza’s office says his condition is not serious but failed to provide further details.

Deputy President David Mabuza is scheduled to answer oral questions in the National Council of Provinces this week after two earlier sessions were postponed when Mabuza said he was sick.

In a statement earlier this month, Parliament said Speaker Thandi Modise has received a correspondence from the deputy president requesting another postponement due to ill health.

This was the third time Mabuza missed his planned appearance before Parliament due to ill health in the recent past.

He missed his scheduled appearance before the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces in July citing ill health.

In the National Assembly, MPs will debate farm attacks and murders.

Among the 54 committee meetings scheduled for this week, the Home Affairs committee will discuss the matter of removing and integration of migrants at Green market square in Cape Town during the national lockdown.

The Education committee will get an update from Basic Education on the reopening of schools, as grade fives and eights return to school this week.