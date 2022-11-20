Deputy President David Mabuza’s convoy has been involved in an accident in Middleburg, claiming the life of one of his body guards, while the second bodyguard was rushed to hospital. It is uncertain at the moment whether Mabuza was present at the time of the accident , after the vehicle the bodyguards were traveling in experienced a burst tyre, causing the car to roll over.
#sapsHQ #SAPS management are saddened by the death of one of its members due to a motor vehicle accident in Middleburg, Mpumalanga after the vehicles’ tyre burst, causing the vehicle to roll over. TMhttps://t.co/S8Y2SyfiBx pic.twitter.com/ed48GnyM6P
