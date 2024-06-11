Dr Dhlomo laments scourge of teenage pregnancies in SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has lamented the scourge of teenage pregnancies in the country, especially among black children.

Teen pregnancies in South Africa have been increasing over the last three years, with an estimated 150 000 girls in the age group 10- to 19 falling pregnant in the 2022/2023 financial year, according to the National Department of Social Development.

As the country marks Youth Month, Dhlomo has described the increase in teenage pregnancies in the country as a pandemic.

“Let us be very realistic with the facts, this teenage pregnancy is not homogeneously allover South Africa, it is actually focusing on the African child. Now, we need to really look back and say what are the challenges there, what are the things that you don’t find in the white communities, or vice versa that are actually making that these children are vulnerable to teenage pregnancy. Some of them out of poverty would want to make a bit of money for the family, you’ll be surprised that even up to university, there are of our youngsters who really would want to trade with their bodies in exchange for money.”