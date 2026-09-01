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Dept says medicine supplies in public health sector remain stable

Variations of medical pills.
  • Variations of medical pills.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash Roberto Sorin
SABC News

The Department of Health has assured patients that medicine supplies in the public sector remain stable despite concerns over shortages and changes in the appearance of some medicines.

Department Spokesperson Foster Mohale says differences in colour, shape and packaging do not mean the medicine has changed.

Mohale further says supply disruptions can be caused by manufacturing problems, global shortages, transport delays and procurement changes.

“Patients who have questions or concerns about changes to the look of their medicines are encouraged to speak to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse, who can explain the reason for the change and confirm that the medicine remains appropriate for their treatment,” says Mohale.

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