The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal says they have cancelled 20 learner driver’s licenses that were allegedly obtained through fraudulent activities in Hammersdale, west of Durban.

The affected testing grounds include Mariannhill, Camperdown and Howick.

Police arrested three suspects earlier this week for allegedly writing learner driver’s license tests in exchange for money.

Department spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, “[The department] welcomes the arrest of three suspects who are involved in obtaining of learners driver’s license. The three suspects were arrested after a thorough investigation by the Department of Transport. Public Transport Enforcement Services, working with the police, uncovered that the suspects whereby they write learners licenses on behalf of the applicants in exchange for money. Their arrest marks an end of a syndicate which is contributing to the illegal obtaining of fraudulent issuing of drivers licenses. We have been forced to cancel twenty learners’ licenses which have been found to have been obtained by applicants as a result of this nefarious activity.”