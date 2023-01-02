The Department of Health has sent congratulations to the first parents of the year 2023, who were blessed with at least 509 babies born in health facilities across the country on the New Year`s day.

The department says in a statement that 250 girls and 259 boys were recorded between midnight and midday on the first day of 2023.

The final statistics on the New Year`s babies will be published during the course of the week.

Limpopo

Thirty seven babies have been delivered at hospitals across Limpopo on New Year’s Day so far. The Health Department says the number of new babies is less compared to the same time last year.

It was all jubilation at Mankweng Hospital as they welcomed the five New Year’s babies. The Limpopo Health Department has confirmed that 37 new babies had been delivered across the province by midday.

The newborns included 15 boys and 22 girls. Two of the babies were delivered by teenage mothers from the Vhembe and Mopani districts respectively. The youngest new mother from the Mopani district is only 15. Some of the new mothers at Mankweng Hospital outside Polokwane say they are excited to welcome their newborns.

Limpopo health authorities say they will release the full figures of the newborns after New Year’s Day.

Welcoming New Year babies in Limpopo:

Meanwhile, In KwaZulu-Natal, by midday health care facilities had registered 76 babies born with the majority being boys.

KZN Premier welcomes New Year babies at Harry Gwala regional hospital:

The Free State Department says 19 New Year babies have been born in hospitals across the province.

Mpumalanga has so far delivered 42 New Year’s babies.

The Eastern Cape has welcomed at least 60 new bundles of joy. Health MEC, Nomakhosazana Meth, welcomed newborns at the Kariega Provincial Hospital.

“When we visited St Barnabas for Christmas babies, there was a 13-year-old child who delivered and here we had one teenager who had a child. We are not spared as a province and it is a national phenomenon that we are seeing teenage pregnancies. We hope from these lessons, the hard labour they go through they learn a lesson not to repeat.”