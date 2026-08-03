Deployment of SANDF to WC has failed to curb gang violence: Expert

A crime expert says the deployment of soldiers under Operation Prosper has failed to curb deadly gang violence in the Western Cape.

This comes as more than 170 people were reportedly murdered in just two weeks, with communities including Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain continuing to bear the brunt of gang violence, extortion and organised crime.

The latest killings have reignited calls for stronger interventions and raised questions about whether current policing measures and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployments are sufficient.

Serious violent crime investigator, Mike Bolhuis, says the province needs specialised police units targeting organised crime and gang leaders rather than relying on more boots on the ground.

He says government must rethink its strategy as killings continue to escalate.

“It’s clear. It’s been going on now for quite some time that the army has been deployed for more boots on the ground, not to replace the police, but to assist the police. But it’s not been effective. And I think the main reason is that real, real and proper policing is still not in place. You need extreme units that specialise in organised crime and gang violence and racketeering. And they need to concentrate on their heads,” adds Bolhuis.

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